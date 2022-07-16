DOJ: Lincoln DNR warden placed on leave after shooting suspect

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. — A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden is on administrative leave after shooting a suspect during a traffic stop, the Department of Justice said Saturday.

Officials said the warden stopped a UTV on Keith Siding Road near Crandon at around 9:37 p.m. Friday. During the stop, a second UTV reportedly drove between the warden’s squad car and the first UTV.

The driver of the second vehicle allegedly got out and assaulted the warden, who then shot the driver. The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The warden was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation into the incident with assistance from the Forest County Sheriff’s Office and Crandon Police Department. Evidence and investigative reports will be referred to the Forest County District Attorney at the end of the investigation.

