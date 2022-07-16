California camping trip turns fatal: 1 teenager dead, 1 man missing

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – A 68-year-old Roseville man has died after a head-on crash along Walerga Road in Antelope late Friday night. California Highway Patrol says, just before 11 p.m., a Chevrolet Corvette went over the raised 12-foot center divider near Walerga Road and Town Center Way and crashed head-on into a sedan heading the opposite way. Investigators believe the Corvette driver, who suffered fatal injuries in the crash, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt either, officers say. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver who died in the crash.

ANTELOPE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO