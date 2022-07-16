ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berry Creek, CA

California camping trip turns fatal: 1 teenager dead, 1 man missing

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERRY CREEK, Calif. - A camping trip in Northern California turned fatal last week after 2 men and a teenager got separated. The Butte County Sheriff said one of the men notified them Wednesday...

