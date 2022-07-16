State Police Charge Parents after Reports of 8-Year-Old Girl on Roof without Clothes in Warren County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A local mother is accused of savagely beating her 9-year-old daughter just two months after the girl's father was arrested on charges he too viciously beat the girl. Police say the girl was beaten so badly, she needed medical attention. The alleged abuse happened at the family's home in Torrance, in Derry Township. According to the criminal complaint, both the child's mother and father attacked the child for accidentally knocking something over.John Hewitt has lived on Torrance Road for 36 years. He knows and has seen a lot, including the alleged behavior of Aaliyah Barnhart and Jordache...

6 DAYS AGO