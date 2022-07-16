State Police Charge Parents after Reports of 8-Year-Old Girl on Roof without Clothes in Warren County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A local mother is accused of savagely beating her 9-year-old daughter just two months after the girl's father was arrested on charges he too viciously beat the girl. Police say the girl was beaten so badly, she needed medical attention. The alleged abuse happened at the family's home in Torrance, in Derry Township. According to the criminal complaint, both the child's mother and father attacked the child for accidentally knocking something over.John Hewitt has lived on Torrance Road for 36 years. He knows and has seen a lot, including the alleged behavior of Aaliyah Barnhart and Jordache...
Tributes have been pouring in after a Yorkshire mother-of-five suddenly collapsed and died on the school run last week. Donna Taylor, 38, was suffering from pain in her head when she collapsed at the side of the road in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, on June 27. An ambulance was called...
An Alabama teenager accused of killing five members of his family had previously attempted to poison his stepmother with peanut butter, a new court file reveals. Before allegedly fatally shooting his parents and three siblings - including his infant brother - execution-style, then-14-year-old Mason Wayne Sisk had tried to poison his stepmother by putting peanut butter in her coffee, knowing she was allergic, according to authorities.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TCD) -- Four people were arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving a horse and buggy carriage while drunk. According to a release report, on June 17 at 7:06 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper pulled over the horse and buggy after noticing that "multiple Amish juveniles were riding unsafely" in it. The trooper reportedly noticed the occupants had been drinking alcohol.
A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
A 911 operator in Pennsylvania faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after denying a woman an ambulance. Kelly Titchenell called 911 in July 2020 on behalf of her mother who she said was "bleeding from the rectum." But Leon Price, the 911 dispatcher, refused to send an ambulance unless Kronk said...
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The woman accused of taking a Westmoreland County family's dog while pet-sitting for them is now in jail. Police arrested 29-year-old Molly Bureau, of Armstrong County, in Trafford. She is facing felony theft charges. Bureau is accused of taking Eva Hodgdon's dog, Noni, while her family...
Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams has rushed back to court to fight prosecutors’ attempt to throw her in jail, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams and her lawyer argue her bond should not be revoked despite the government’s demand. Article continues below advertisement.
WALTERBORO, SC (AP) — The disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son. His defense lawyers and prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense asked the judge to deny him bond, saying he can’t afford to post it anyway and wants a speedy trial because he feels the killer or killers are still at loose.
A coffee cup discarded at Philadelphia International Airport earlier this year has led to a decades-long murder case apparently being almost solved.David Sinopoli, 68, was taken into custody on Sunday morning and is currently being held without bail in connection with the death of Lindy Sue Biechler, 19, according to Pennsylvania authorities. She was found fatally stabbed in her apartment in Lancaster County in December 1975, and a decades-long search for the suspect had stumped investigators.It was not until researchers from a Virginia-based DNA analysis firm used a new technique to pinpoint Mr Sinopoli as a possible suspect, in...
