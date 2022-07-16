ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police officer found dead in home ruled suicide

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WLS) — The cause of death of a Chicago police officer who was found dead in a home Friday has been ruled a suicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The...

CBS Chicago

Rosemont police officer Tasered during arrests in Fashion Outlets of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Rosemont police officers are recovering after they were injured while trying to take down a suspected car thief inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall. One of them was hurt by the other officer's Taser. The incident, which happened Friday night, was captured on cell phone video. Police say a license plate reader got a hit for a stolen Jeep and tracked it to the mall. The Jeep was recorded as being stolen from Chicago in June. The officer hurt by the Taser was treated and released. A second officer suffered a minor knee injury. The suspect in the video was also hit by the Taser and bitten by a police dog. He was also treated at a hospital and released. The man was taken into custody after his release from the hospital. A female suspect was located inside a store and also taken into custody without incident, police said. No charges have been filed.
CBS Chicago

CPD officer Daniel Golden released from hospital after being paralyzed in Beverly bar shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Daniel Golden, who was shot and paralyzed after breaking up a bar fight in Beverly last weekend, has been released from the hospital.Golden is now headed to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to work with physical therapists as he continues his recovery. His family feels it's the best place in the world for his recovery."If he can do four years in the frozen tundra up in Alaska in the army, he can get through this, he can do this. He has a great mindset, he's tough," said his father, Patrick Golden, a retired Chicago police detective.As...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Another Chicago police officer dies by suicide, department confirms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suicide in the law enforcement community is a growing concern nationwide and in Chicago. Sunday the Chicago Police Department said an off-duty CPD sergeant died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His is the third death by suicide within the CPD this month alone. Another officer died by suicide Friday, and a third on July 2. In a statement the department asked for prayers for the sergeant and all of the men and women who serve: The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries today. We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant's loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant's family.   The police department is working to increase mental health services for its officers, but family members have told CBS 2 that more needs to be done. 
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
#Chicago Police#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Rate#Violent Crime#Cpd#Justice Department#The Sun Times Media
CBS Chicago

Victim of road rage talks about how she was shot six times on I-57 in Matteson

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is in the hospital after she was shot six times on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs, in what has been called a case of road rage.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the woman's family wanted to know Monday night why the shooter hadn't bene charged.Cellphone video shows a nearly lifeless Aaliyah Ivory on the pavement of I-57 near Vollmer Road in Matteson Saturday, after she was shot six times. The bullet holes busted through the back windshield of Ivory's Ford Focus.Ivory survived, and we spoke with her from Advocate Christ Medical...
MATTESON, IL
The Week

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member fatally shot on set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has been shot and killed while working on the show in New York, NBC has confirmed. A parking enforcement worker was fatally shot on Tuesday while sitting in a car on the set of the NBC drama in Brooklyn's Greenpoint at about 5:15 a.m., Deadline reports. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed near North Shore Channel in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Evanston Thursday night. Evanston police said they were called at 9:06 p.m. to the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard on the west side of Evanston. They found a man who had been shot lying in the park along the North Shore Channel. The man was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as 29-year-old Servando Hamros, who lived about a half mile away from the park.Police said it appears the victim had a confrontation with an unknown number of people. The offenders ran from the scene. Evanston police said McCormick Boulevard between Golf and Bridge were closed overnight, but reopened by about 7:30 a.m.Police confirmed this was not an active shooter situation, but residents were advised to stay inside for several hours and report suspicious activity. 
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Women attacked, robbed on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two women were riding the CTA Red Line when they were attacked and robbed early Monday morning. Police said around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South State Street, two men approached the women with a knife. The offenders forcefully took a purse from one woman and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Hyde Park, suspect in custody after chase on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint late Monday night in Hyde Park, leading to a chase along the Dan Ryan Expressway. Chicago police said a 50-year-old woman was walking to her car in the 5400 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m., when two men walked up to her, and demanded her belongings at gunpoint.
CHICAGO, IL

