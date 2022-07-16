Chicago police officer found dead in home ruled suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Daniel Golden, who was shot and paralyzed after breaking up a bar fight in Beverly last weekend, has been released from the hospital.Golden is now headed to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to work with physical therapists as he continues his recovery. His family feels it's the best place in the world for his recovery."If he can do four years in the frozen tundra up in Alaska in the army, he can get through this, he can do this. He has a great mindset, he's tough," said his father, Patrick Golden, a retired Chicago police detective.As...
