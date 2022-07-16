ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

The South Perry Street Fair is back!

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCdvM_0giDqdwJ00

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a two-year hiatus, the South Perry Street Fair made its return on Saturday.

The event brings a variety of vendors for people to enjoy.

Live music will be playing at South Perry Pizza and Grant Park until 10 p.m. Beer gardens will also be available until 10 p.m. The beer gardens are at Perry St. Brewing, Francaise, South Perry Lantern and South Perry Pizza.

Did you go to the fair today? Share your photos from today’s events!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtonbeerblog.com

What’s new at Spokane’s No-Li Brewhouse – the Bier Hall and more

I recently visited No-Li Brewhouse in Spokane and caught up with its owners, John and Cindy Bryant to get an update on what’s new at the brewery. My last visit was before the pandemic and a lot has changed since then. It’s kind of like a beer campus now, with four distinctly different spaces: a bier hall, a pub, a game room, and a beer garden.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Annual scholarship car show rides back into town

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gearheads, get ready to rev your engines for a good cause. The Inland Northwest Car Club Council (INCCC) is bringing back the region’s biggest car show on Thursday. After a two-year hiatus, The INCCC’s annual Downtown Scholarship Car Show is returning this summer to delight...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
97 Rock

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Teenager that drowned in Spokane River identified

CORBIN PARK, ID. — The teenager who drowned in the Spokane River near Corbin Park has been identified. The Kootenai County Coroner identified 14-year-old Henry Jack from Spokane, Washington, as the victim. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s office says there is nothing suspicious on the incident and that it is...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Valet boat service comes to Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Vertical Quick Launch at the Hagadone Marine Group is now offering valet parking for boats on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The $15 million facility is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse. Cally King, the director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group, said the service is part of a membership.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry St Brewing#Francaise#South Perry Lantern#Rewritten
KREM2

Teen drowns on the Spokane River at Corbin Park on Saturday

POST FALLS, Idaho — A 14-year-old teen died near Post Falls on Saturday after apparently drowning in the Spokane River at Corbin Park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to a report of a possible drowning near Post Falls on Saturday night. When deputies arrived at approximately 9:30 p.m., they learned a 14-year-old boy had been missing for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes cleared from I-90 in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two separate crashes have been cleared from eastbound I-90 near the Maple Street on-ramp. The collisions happened within a tenth of a mile of each other. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crashes not only caused delays on I-90, but backed up traffic down US 195.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Two Washington Cities Make Most Educated List

WASHINGTON – The personal finance website WalletHub has released a list of most and least educated cities in the United States for 2022 and two Washington cities made the cut. Seattle cracked the top ten, coming in at #9 on the list, while Spokane was 51st. An unfortunate reality...
WASHINGTON, DC
travelexperta.com

Palouse Falls in Washington: Most Scenic Waterfall to Explore

Washington is home to some of the most stunning waterfalls in the United States and a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. From hiking trails, camping, and even RV spots. It’s always a great option to visit one of the many places it has to explore, and the Palouse Falls State Park is not an exception. That’s why I decided to gather useful information about Palouse Falls in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
dailyadvent.com

CAReS moves its services to new location in Spokane

The new location is about eight minutes away from its old location. However, its new physical location won't change the CSHCD Department’s existing mailing address. SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Counseling and Recovery Services (CAReS) division announced the relocation of all its operations and behavioral health services. CAReS provides an array...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny and hot through Thursday – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to Know about Tuesday’s forecast! We will see sunshine all day and it will warm up fast. We will see some light winds before a hot Wednesday and Thursday. It’s going to be great outside on Tuesday. Sunshine all day with temperatures in the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy