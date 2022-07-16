The South Perry Street Fair is back!

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a two-year hiatus, the South Perry Street Fair made its return on Saturday.

The event brings a variety of vendors for people to enjoy.

Live music will be playing at South Perry Pizza and Grant Park until 10 p.m. Beer gardens will also be available until 10 p.m. The beer gardens are at Perry St. Brewing, Francaise, South Perry Lantern and South Perry Pizza.

Did you go to the fair today? Share your photos from today’s events!

