2 more North Texans sentenced for charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
Two more North Texans were sentenced for their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot. Kevin...www.fox4news.com
after everything that we have learned about Jan.6 and trump, you still think it is a political thing. and that the election was stolen. Poor thing.
As for Trump, DoJ needs to let New York and Georgia do their cases first. Once those are done, then the DoJ can use parts of those cases against him. CHECK! MATE!
For you information sense Joe Biden took office USA IS A CURSE. Look all the damage he had done to our country and to the Armed Forces and his son fly with him were ever he go. A Drug addict and got kicked out of the NAVY and Security Clearance revoke for life and his father keep flying him in AF ONE. Now you the me who is the real criminal.
