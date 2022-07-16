ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Florida woman charged in alleged fentanyl death of 2-year-old

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2Y0u_0giDqE4G00
Gertrude Desir, 27

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Fort Lauderdale woman was charged in the alleged fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old child.

According to a NBC Miami report, Gertrude Desir, 27, was arrested Thursday in Fort Lauderdale after police found her in an abandoned house.

Broward Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder told a judge on Friday that the child appeared to have died of a drug overdose.

“The amount of fentanyl in the deceased’s system, in the two-year-old, it was seven times higher than what’s considered a high lethal amount for an adult,” Linder said. “There was a prior child neglect investigation involving Ms. Desir where she was advised that she cannot use drugs if she wants to keep custody of her children.”

NBC Miami found court records stating Desir was arrested for interfering with a drug investigation in Pompano Beach in 2016. In that incident, Desir reportedly stepped out of her home while holding a baby and told Broward deputies to leave. The arrest report stated she became enraged when deputies told her to put the child down and said, “I will put you under if you touch my baby or me”.

That charge in that incident was dropped and she pled no contest to resisting an officer without violence, which is a misdemeanor. The child involved in the 2016 incident was not the child that allegedly overdosed.

Desir was booked into the Broward County Jail on Thursday for charges of aggravated manslaughter, possession of fentanyl, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

10-month-old found dead at Florida daycare

HOMESTEAD, FL —Miami-Dade Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old infant who stopped breathing while at a daycare center. The incident occurred at the Lincoln-Marti Daycare near North Krome Avenue and Northwest Fifth street on Monday. An employees says they noticed the child, Tayvon Tomlin, was not breathing...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami man accused of robbing victim of pizza, taking bite

MIAMI – Most robbers go after cash, jewelry and other valuables, but City of Miami police say they recently arrested an alleged pizza thief. Markevius Xzavier Jackson, 29, faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence. The robbery was reported...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Linder
Click10.com

Victim killed in Miami shooting is related to rapper Trina, relatives say

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims that occurred early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around midnight along Northwest 62nd Street and 13th Avenue. According to Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat, officers arrived at the scene to find a female with an apparent gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Alleged teenaged OfferUp cellphone thief behind bars

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police have arrested a teenager accused of snatching a cellphone during an OfferUp transaction earlier this month. Jaeger Bonilla, 17, faces felony robbery charges after police say he posed as a buyer of an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. After the...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Child Neglect#Fentanyl#Violent Crime#State
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in Palm Beach County in connection with Cape Coral homicide

A man was arrested in Palm Beach County on Wednesday in connection with the June 4 shooting homicide of a man in the back of a car in Cape Coral. According to a booking report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Maldonado, 21, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested at a home on Norris Road in Wellington after law enforcement learned he had arrived there two days before and was staying with the homeowner.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WPBF News 25

One man, 2 women found dead inside West Palm Beach condo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a bedroom Sunday night in West Palm Beach. Authorities received a call for a welfare check around 9:55 p.m. at The Pointe Drive in Paradise Cove Condominiums. The caller said there was blood coming from inside of the home.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Police find whole lot of pot in field in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A tip to police led officers to find an illegal marijuana farm in Davie. Davie Police posted pictures of the drug discovery on social media. Officers said they found 15 large pot plants growing in a field in west Davie last week. Davie Police says that...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Baby boy found dead at Lincoln-Marti Daycare in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby boy was found dead in a Homestead daycare. It happened Monday at the Lincoln-Marti Daycare near North Krome Avenue and Northwest Fifth street. According to Miami-Dade Police, one of the employees was making the rounds at the daycare, checking on the kids, and noticed an infant in the crib who was not breathing and called 911.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WFLA

WFLA

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy