Combat Sports

Jade Cargill Has Been Undefeated In AEW For 500 Days

By Joseph Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJade Cargill has hit a milestone in her AEW career as she has been undefeated...

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (7/17): Rollins Vs. Riddle

WWE held its Sunday Stunner show tonight in Daytona Beach, Florida. During the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins. Also during the show, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Title against Carmella, AJ Styles defeated Ciampa, and The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory. Below are...
Tamina Reveals What Made Her Break Down When The Rock Bought Her A House

Recently, a clip went viral on social media of WWE legend, The Rock, buying a brand new house for Tamina. Understandably, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion became emotional in the video when she first walked in. During a recent appearance on “Out Of Character with Ryan Satin,” Tamina...
Two Top WWE NXT Stars Called Up To SmackDown?

It appears WWE NXT stars Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner could be bound for the main roster soon. After the live telecast of Friday’s “SmackDown” at the Amway Arena in Orlando, WWE taped a backstage fight featuring Sikoa and Wagner, which will air on Tuesday’s “NXT 2.0.” episode on the USA Network.
What Happened After Dominik Mysterio Agreed To Join The Judgment Day?

What happened on “Raw” tonight after Dominik Mysterio agreed to join The Judgment Day?. Rey Mysterio (accompanied by Dominik) went up against Damian Priest (accompanied by Finn Balor) during the show in a one-on-one match. After Priest won the match with his finishing maneuver, he continued to beat down Rey with continuous stomps as Balor grabbed a chair from the timekeeper’s area.
Released WWE Star Refuses To Return Under Current Management

Unless there’s a drastic overhaul in WWE’s management/ownership, Maria Kanellis Bennett refuses to ever return to the company. Kanellis made her feelings known while responding to a fan on Twitter, as seen below. No. Not until it is under new management/ownership. https://t.co/h2IYWcsF5s. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon...
He’s Back: WWE Star Expected To Return From Injury On This Week’s Monday Night Raw

Welcome back? Wrestlers occasionally have to miss some time from television for one reason or another. That is often not a good thing, but there are times when someone needs to go away, often for the sake of an injury. That can cause a lot of storyline issues but at least now it seems like we are going to be getting the return of a star who has been missing for a little while.
Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Set for ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will compete in his final match in the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event over the Starrcast V weekend. Today saw the release of the second installment of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” documentary series. It features a graphic beatdown scene in which WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal and Karen Angle took Flair out as David Crockett looked on. AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and Flair then made an appearance, announcing the tag team match. Next week, the third installment of the docuseries will air, featuring the contract signing and other events. The episode from today is shown below.
Kurt Angle Reveals The Real Reason Why Vince McMahon Made Jason Jordan His Son

When Kurt Angle returned to WWE in 2017 he was inducted into the Hall of Fame then he went on to become the General Manager of Monday Night Raw. Angle also found himself at the center of one of the company’s biggest storylines at the time when it was revealed that Jason Jordan was his son.
Opponents For Ric Flair’s Final Match Revealed

Earlier this year, it was announced that “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair would be coming out of retirement for one final match. The match is set to take place at Starrcast V in Nashville, TN over SummerSlam weekend. What was originally reported as Ric Flair and FTR vs. a mystery opponent and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, has been officially changed to Flair teaming with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to take on Ric Flair’s former TNA rival, Jay Lethal, and Nashville’s own Jeff Jarrett.
Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Injured WWE Star

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
Bill Goldberg on Where Things Currently Stand Between Him and Chris Jericho

Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho have a history of not getting along backstage and Jericho opened up about an incident from 2003 in his autobiography. Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about where things stand between them:
AEW’s Jade Cargill Breaks WWE HOFer’s Impressive Record

Jade Cargill has reached a huge milestone in her short but impactful professional wrestling career. Cargill surpassed 500 days in her undefeated streak as part of AEW on July 16, as pointed out by Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter. “Jade Cargill passed 500 days undefeated in AEW this week. Goldberg’s...
Backstage News On Edge’s Return To WWE TV

While signals are mixed on whether “WWE Raw” is actually returning to a TV-14 rating, it does seem confirmed that the “Raw” brand is about to get Rated-R. According to Fightful Select, “The Rated-R Superstar,” Edge, is set to return to WWE programming soon, with current plans pointing to the former Judgment Day leader being reintroduced at the July 25th episode of “Raw” in Manhattan, New York. The show will be the first episode of “Raw” to be broadcast from the famous Madison Square Garden since September 9th, 2019.
Big Spoiler Update on Edge’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will soon return to WWE storylines. The Rated R Superstar is expected to appear at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been...
