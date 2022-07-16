Jade Cargill Has Been Undefeated In AEW For 500 Days

While signals are mixed on whether “WWE Raw” is actually returning to a TV-14 rating, it does seem confirmed that the “Raw” brand is about to get Rated-R. According to Fightful Select, “The Rated-R Superstar,” Edge, is set to return to WWE programming soon, with current plans pointing to the former Judgment Day leader being reintroduced at the July 25th episode of “Raw” in Manhattan, New York. The show will be the first episode of “Raw” to be broadcast from the famous Madison Square Garden since September 9th, 2019.
