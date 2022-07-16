ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nike Zoom Flight 95 “Light Orewood Brown” Gets Pops Of Primary Colors

By Sneaker News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bug-eyed Nike Zoom Flight 95 is back in full force, with US release dates still looming ahead of us as we enter deeper into the Fall 2022 calendar. While OG colorways have yet to arrive at retail stateside, we’re...

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

An Early Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

While Nike’s catalog of footwear continues to expand, the Air Jordan 5 has remained a go-to model in Jordan Brand’s annual offerings. Lately, the silhouette has seen its low-top version receive plenty of attention with collaborations including Paris Saint-Germain, CLOT and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. However, this time around, the original high-top iteration receives a fresh look.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here Is an On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"

The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another iteration to one of its classics. Though the summer, the sneakers giant is already gearing up for a winter model with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown.”. The shoe arrives dressed in a color scheme that comprises archaeo brown, drak smoke...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Mr. Bailey x adidas Originals OZLUCENT

Following his debut collaboration with adidas Originals last year, introducing an innovative “Ammonite Superstar” inspired by extinct mollusks, independent product designer Mr. Bailey partners with adidas once again for a second footwear silhouette titled OZLUCENT — continuing his exploration of underwater species, which will be a central theme in the duo’s future collaborations. “Nature is our greatest luxury. It’s easy to forget that we ourselves are natural organisms and products of nature and we constantly need to reconnect and see how we can look to nature and its design systems, and build upon them with our current technologies,” Bailey said in a campaign video.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Basketball Shares First Look at the Zoom Freak 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially stepped foot into the next phase of his journey with. Basketball and his new Nike Zoom Freak 4 has been officially unveiled. His newest signature shoe announcement lines up with the premier of Rise — a Disney+ film that depicts the one-time champion’s entire life story from his humble beginnings to becoming one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever witnessed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at the Upcoming Supreme x Nike SB Blazer "Black"

Supreme and have linked together for a multitude of projects involving apparel and footwear, and one of its most iconic team-ups is the three-pronged SB Blazer Mid collection from 2006. Key components of the sneakers included its quilted leather uppers, Swooshes that were covered in snakeskin as well as its gilded hardware, all of which was inspired by luxury runway shows and now sit at over $2K USD on the resell market. Fast forward 16 years later, the NY-based streetwear brand is bringing the silhouette back into the spotlight for a fresh new team-up.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 36 Low Releases in "White Iridescent" for Summer 2022

The Jordan Brand is coming through with a pair of crisp, clean “White Iridescent” colorway for the coveted Air Jordan 36 Low. The offering sees the classic low-top silhouette dressed in a white base with metallic silver detailing makeup, paired with iridescent detailing. The minimal color scheme also features a Jacquard Leno-Weave upper for extra durability, all taied together with a TPU ribbon. For extra comfort, the shoe comes equipped with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit directly placed on the upper and stacked with a Zoom Air unit at the base of the forefoot. On top of the added level of comfort, the shoe gives athletes a better sense of the ground to improve responsiveness.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Boosts Preppy Inspiration in ‘Cotton Candy’ Tennis Dress & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. With an ever-changing style, it’s nice to see Natalia Bryant showing a more playful side in her latest picture. “Just a girl and her cotton candy,” she captioned on Wednesday, seen posing in a sporty tennis dress and Nike Air Force 1s. View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant) The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant wore a purple and white tie-dyed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Like Father, Like Daughter: How North West Ended Up in a Pastelle Varsity Jacket

At just 9 years old, North West has already seemed to acquire her father’s love for fashion and fly fits. On July 5, North was spotted beside her mother Kim Kardashian in the streets of Paris wearing an outfit her father would surely approve of. Her black Balenciaga platform Crocs with silver plating and gradient Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunglasses made for great accessories that also nodded to some of Ye’s various style eras. But the piece that had everyone talking was her jacket, the infamous Pastelle varsity jacket from Ye’s defunct clothing line.
NFL
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Reveals New Diamonds Collection

Expands its fine jewelry ventures with the new LV Diamonds collection. In celebration of the house’s French history, leading the charge is the signature monogram flower. Designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, who is known for her work with Tiffany & Co. and is the current Artistic Director for watches and jewelry at Louis Vuitton, the collection features diamond studs, rings, bands and pendants.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Nods to Michael Jordan’s First-Ever Signature Shoe With Its "Newstalgia" Design

The Jordan Brand are continuing to expand its ever-growing family of Air Jordan 1 sneakers with the fresh “Newstalgia” edition. Also known as “Chenille,” this new version of the Air Jordan 1 is a reiteration of Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe. Dressed in a “Light Iron Ore,” “Varsity Red” and “Sail” color scheme, the sleek silhouette features a white leather base with red overlays. The “Iron Ore” has been introduced on the collars and tongues while the other details include corduroy tongues and “Chenille” Swooshes on the lateral mid panels. Rounding off the design, a “Sail” midsole has been brought in atop a red rubber outsole.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Social Status To Launch Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” Collaboration With One-Of-A-Kind Giveback Initiative

Time and time again, James Whitner of The Whitaker Grp has reaffirmed that he’s here for something much bigger than himself. Each swoosh and Jumpman-branded collaboration he’s overseen has been a medium through which he and his teams have given a voice to the voiceless. The Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” duo is no different.
ADVOCACY
hypebeast.com

ASICS Introduces New "ACTIBREEZE 3D" Slides

Following in the footsteps of the adidas Adilette slides and the recent boom in mules and laceless footwear,. has officially introduced its new ACTIBREEZE 3D silhouette featuring a breathable 3D-printed honeycomb build. The debut iteration is found in black monochrome with rounded edges and undulating open mesh perforations. Design accents...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

