The Nike Zoom Flight 95 “Light Orewood Brown” Gets Pops Of Primary Colors

Following his debut collaboration with adidas Originals last year, introducing an innovative “Ammonite Superstar” inspired by extinct mollusks, independent product designer Mr. Bailey partners with adidas once again for a second footwear silhouette titled OZLUCENT — continuing his exploration of underwater species, which will be a central theme in the duo’s future collaborations. “Nature is our greatest luxury. It’s easy to forget that we ourselves are natural organisms and products of nature and we constantly need to reconnect and see how we can look to nature and its design systems, and build upon them with our current technologies,” Bailey said in a campaign video.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO