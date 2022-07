ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — You’ve likely seen the video of a Rochester Police investigator pushing an EMT into a desk and handcuffing her inside the emergency room at Strong Memorial Hospital while she was tending to a patient. The incident happened last Monday, and the EMT had hit the Investigator’s car in the Ambulance bay while unloading a patient. He asked for her ID, but she kept walking with her patient.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO