2023 OL Olaus Alinen announces top schools, Alabama firmly in the mix

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
Over the years, one of Alabama’s strongest position groups has certainly been the offensive tackle. Players like Evan Neal, Cam Robinson, Jedrick Wills and Alex Leatherwood were highly-ranked prospects and became stars for the Crimson Tide. Now, the coaching staff is looking for players of that caliber to join the program and have an immediate impact.

Among the offensive linemen being recruited, offensive tackle Olaus Alinen could be the most coveted.

The Finland native released his top-five schools on Friday. Among those listed were Ohio State, Miami, Georgia, Alabama and Oregon. He also announced that he would be making his commitment public on July 22. Alinen has made two trips to Alabama with his family. It seems to be a two-team race up to this point between Miami and Alabama, but things could change.

Here is what Alinen had to say when Hayes Fawcett asked him about the Tide:

“I’ve had a long relationship with Alabama,” Alinen said. “They have always been one of my top schools and Coach Saban and Coach Wolford are super proven. It is the standard of college football!”

The Tide appeared to be the leader up until he recently received three crystal balls in favor of Miami. The Hurricanes have already landed some of Alabama’s top targets in Francis Mauigoa, Riley Williams, Jayden Wayne and Raul Aguirre. Even if he chooses Miami, Alabama will likely stay involved in his recruitment until signing day.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football and Crimson Tide recruiting.

