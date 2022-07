The arrest of a Texas man accused of killing four women in the Los Angeles area decades ago has brought both solace and pain to the families of two of his alleged victims. Los Angeles and Inglewood police teamed up with Fort Worth, Texas, cops to arrest 75-year-old Billy Ray Richardson on Thursday for four homicides between 1980 and 1995, the Los Angeles Times reported. Richardson, whose apparent spouse did not immediately respond to requests for comment, faces four counts of murder in Los Angeles County Court. According to the district attorney’s office, Richardson’s own DNA betrayed him—and the prosecutor said all four of the women he killed had been raped.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO