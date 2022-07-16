ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Darin Ruf taking over first base on Saturday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Giants first baseman / outfielder Darin Ruf is batting third in Saturday's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sports Illustrated

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years. Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras drops major truth bomb on Juan Soto’s value amid trade rumors

Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Sunday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Wade for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Red Sox draft grade: Boston defies the odds with latest pick

The Boston Red Sox used their first-round pick in the MLB Draft on a shortstop for the second year in a row. The Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom sure do love to draft infielders out of California in the first round. They did so last year when they selected Eastlake High’s Marcelo Mayer with the fourth-overall pick. The year prior, Boston picked Archbishop Mitty High second baseman Nick Yorke 17th-overall. It should come as no shock that the Red Sox used their first-round pick on another California infielder.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Reds-Cardinals postponed on Sunday

Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's clash between the Reds and Cardinals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday, September 17th as part of a doubleheader.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Rangers' Jonah Heim sitting versus Mariners Sunday

The Texas Rangers did not include Jonah Heim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Heim will take the Rangers' last game before the All-Star break off while Meibrys Viloria starts at catcher and bats ninth. Heim will carry a .262 batting average into the break, with...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf sitting for Giants Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ruf is being replaced at first base by LaMonte Wade Jr. versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 283 plate appearances this season, Ruf has a .227 batting average with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Eric Lauer
numberfire.com

Matthew Batten sitting for Padres on Sunday

San Diego Padres infielder Matthew Batten is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Batten is being replaced at second base by Jake Cronenworth versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 10 plate appearances this season, Batten has a .250 batting average with a .775...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alcantara will start at second base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Buddy Kennedy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams in lineup for San Diego Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Abrams is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Abrams for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.2 FanDuel points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Baseman#The Milwaukee Brewers
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme starting for Mets on Sunday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Guillorme is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Guillorme for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.1...
MLB
numberfire.com

David Villar not in San Francisco's lineup on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Villar is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 50 plate appearances this season, Villar has a .222 batting average with an .809 OPS, 1 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting ninth on Sunday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New YOrk Mets. Velazquez will start in left field on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 6.4 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika in lineup Sunday for New York

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mazeika is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Mazeika for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo sitting versus Rockies Sunday

Yoshi Tsutsugo was not listed in the Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Tsutsugo will take a seat Sunday while Michael Chavis starts at first base and bats third against the Rockies. Our models project Tsutsugo to make 141 more plate appearances this season, with 3...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel leading off for Cubs on Sunday

Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Morel will start in center field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Rafael Ortega moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Morel for 10.9 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) has resumed throwing

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) has resumed throwing after undergoing surgery earlier this offseason. Garoppolo played through a right shoulder injury towards the end of the 2021 season and underwent surgery in March. The veteran quarterback could start drawing more interest on the trade market now that he is able to throw again, but with Baker Mayfield now in Carolina there are few teams left with a need at starting quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy