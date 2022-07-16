UPDATE: Swimmer’s body found in Clinton Lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Douglas County authorities have found the body of a man who was last seen swimming in Clinton Lake.

After a lengthy search, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced they had recovered the man’s body at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The DCSO notified the public that they were looking for someone after they were swimming in the lake on Saturday around 3 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office had boats searching the water.

Game wardens and deputies were involved in the search.

