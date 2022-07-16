ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

UPDATE: Swimmer’s body found in Clinton Lake

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Douglas County authorities have found the body of a man who was last seen swimming in Clinton Lake.

After a lengthy search, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced they had recovered the man’s body at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The DCSO notified the public that they were looking for someone after they were swimming in the lake on Saturday around 3 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office had boats searching the water.

Game wardens and deputies were involved in the search.

27 News will update the story as more information becomes available.

KSNT News

Man accused in Topeka stabbing case convicted

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted on Tuesday in connection to a 2019 stabbing that left another man dead. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney, Andrew T. Evans has been convicted on July 19 for stabbing and killing Raymond Smith in 2019. Evans pled guilty to intentional second degree murder. His sentence […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman recovers in hospital after another dies in SE Kan. crash

WOODSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after another woman died in a crash in Southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, July 18, a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Sandra Campbell, 54, of Yates Center, was headed south on U.S. 75 as two other vehicles were headed northbound on the highway.
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man drowns in Douglas County lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 4 p.m. this afternoon several agencies were in search for a man who was swimming at Clinton Lake. All the agencies brought boats to help with the search including the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical & Consolidated Fire […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Pilot who died in Shawnee County plane crash is remembered

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The pilot who died in a plane crash in north Shawnee County is being honored and remembered by his former Kansas Air National Guard unit. Retired Chief Master Sgt. Steven D. Stucky, 72, of Topeka was the pilot of a plane that was reported to have crashed in the 5000 block of NE Shaffer Road at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
