Fox Valley area musician returns to Paperfest for first time in 14 years

Paperfest brings many local musicians together, and for one singer, it's been a journey to get back to Kimberly.

If you want to pursue your dreams, you go through whatever gets thrown at you.

"Sometimes we don't know where we're even sleeping at night versus what studio we're going to be at," musician Cordell Winter said.

Winter started following his dream as a musician at a young age.

Winter — who grew up in the Fox Valley — performed at his first Paperfest when he was 12.

"Did this battle of the bands," Winter said. "We ended up losing, which is kind of funny now."

That was only just his beginning.

"Long story short, I went to Nashville and hit the scene down there really hard," Winter said.

He's been hitting the right notes in Music City.

Winter says he's worked with several artists there, including Kid Rock.

"You know, he's a great dude, man," Winter said.

And it's also the birth place of his current band going by his own name.

His band has played at festivals including Summerfest.

"It's been great," guitarist J.P. Spitz said. "This is what we all love to do. I mean, we couldn't have it any other way."

Winter has come so far, that his band is in discussions with some major record labels.

"They're some of the hardest working men that I've ever gotten the honor to be around," Winter said.

And 14 years after his first Paperfest performance, Winter is returning to Kimberly's biggest event.

"We get to actually express ourselves through music," Winter said. "And people in the Midwest really dig that experience."

Feeling like his band is on the brink of something big.

"Undoubtable for sure," Winter said.

Winter and his band is performing at 9:45 Saturday night on the Venture Wisconsin Stage.

His band is releasing a new song called "Feed Your Head" this upcoming Friday, July 22.

For more information about Winter and his band, visit his website here .