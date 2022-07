An artist in Pittsburgh has paid homage to one of the city’s most beloved musicians, Mac Miller. A massive new Mac Miller mural has been created that shows Miller in all the different eras of his life, from when he was just a kid to one of his final photoshoots. The mural also has the Roberto Clemente bridge in the background, along with several of Mac Miller’s different album covers.

