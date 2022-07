San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) has resumed throwing after undergoing surgery earlier this offseason. Garoppolo played through a right shoulder injury towards the end of the 2021 season and underwent surgery in March. The veteran quarterback could start drawing more interest on the trade market now that he is able to throw again, but with Baker Mayfield now in Carolina there are few teams left with a need at starting quarterback.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO