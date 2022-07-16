ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley fires back at those critical of Bryan Harsin

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

The outlook for Auburn Football has been anything but positive after the unsuccessful attempt by boosters to dethrone the leader of the program, Bryan Harsin, in February.

Harsin survived the coup, but there still seems to be overwhelming negativity surrounding the second-year head coach and his program in the form of low expectations and numerous “hot seat” projections.

Now, those close to the program are becoming vocal when it comes to sharing their displeasure towards those who have become critical of Auburn football.

Linebacker Derick Hall recently shared his opinion with Auburn Live about the “outside noise” surrounding the program, and now a beloved former Auburn athlete has put his two cents in.

Charles Barkley is known for many things, including his love for Auburn and his inability to shy away from sharing his opinion on certain matters. Both of those notable features were showcased on Friday’s episode of the “The Next Round“, where the topic of Harsin’s recent adversity was discussed. In true Barkley fashion, he shared his unfiltered thoughts on the situation.

“This is to all the Auburn people, leave that man alone and let him do his freaking job,” Barkley said. “He has only been there a year, just leave the man alone and let him do his job.”

He went on to say that he loves Auburn Basketball head coach Bruce Pearl, as well as athletic director Allen Greene, and has been pleased with the hard work that they have put into their jobs in an effort to improve athletics at Auburn University. He says that if Harsin can get a longer leash, that the athletic program will have a favorable future.

He also has a message for those who keep finding ways to hinder Harsin from doing what he was hired to do.

“For the people who keep bothering (Harsin), I wish someone would just slap the hell out of them,” Barkley said.

Year two of the Bryan Harsin era is set to begin the season Sept. 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium against the Mercer Bears.

