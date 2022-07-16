ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Mission Valley Mall

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 21-year-old woman was carjacked in the Mission Valley East neighborhood of San Diego and the suspects are at still at large Saturday.

San Diego police officers responded at 8: 48 p.m. Friday to 1640 Camino Del Rio North where the victim was parked in a parking structure in the Mission Valley Mall when she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the car, a red Kia Forte rental, said Officer Robert Heims.

The victim got out of the car and the suspect waved over three men from the stairwell and they all got into the car and drove away.

One suspect was armed, wearing a black hoodie, red shoes and a black mask, police said. The other three were wearing black pants and blue and red hoodies.

Detectives from the department’s Robbery Unit are investigating the carjacking and anyone with information was asked to call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
