We all hear people talking about the fact that there are shortages everywhere, and we see the effects of those shortages in just about every area of our lives. Most of the shortages we hear about involve people and professions down here on the ground - but there is also a shortage happening in the skies above us. There is a nationwide shortage of pilots, and if you've been to the airport recently, you have probably seen how that is affecting travel.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO