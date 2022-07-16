Celebration of life for cancer patients at Holyoke Medical Center

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A celebration of life in Holyoke on Saturday, cancer patients treated at Holyoke Medical Center continued their journey by gathering together with staff who’ve been treating them.

It’s been several years since the patients and staff last got together because of the pandemic placing restrictions on such gatherings.

Erick Torres of Springfield, who was treated at Holyoke Medical Center for colon cancer, told 22News he’s hopeful about the future.

*I’ve been dealing with it for two years, I’m currently in stage four, I had surgery… it came back.”

“I have Lymphona, which has no cure, but I hope it’s in remission, I have a scan every six months or so,” said Bob Weiss of Holyoke.

The cancer survivors received gifts on this return Saturday to the grounds at Holyoke Medical Center. They renewed relationships with the staff at the Oncology and Hematology departments.

Practice manager Marjorie Spitz has been a key player during their cancer journey. “It feels amazing, to come together we wanted to do this for the survivors,” she said.

Another important day along their journey as they look forward to the next Cancer Survivor’s Day at Holyoke Medical Center.

