ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

World Athletics Championships: Fred Kerley wins men's 100m gold in US clean sweep of medals

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Fred Kerley won his first individual World Championship title as he led an American clean sweep of the men's 100m medals on home soil. The...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Men’s 10,000m. Gold: Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) — 27:27.43. Silver: Stanley Mburu (KEN) — 27:27.90.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
Upworthy

35-year-old mom Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the world's fastest woman: 'Victory for motherhood'

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth 100m world title at the World Championships in Oregon at the age of 35. Fraser-Pryce, who's a mom to a 4-year-old son, called it “a victory for motherhood.” Fraser-Pryce is Jamaica's most decorated athlete after Usain Bolt and yet many had written off the 35-year-old prior to the World Championships. She was determined to prove them wrong. Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.67 seconds, beating Shericka Jackson and favorite Elaine Thompson-Herah, two-time Olympic champion, by 0.06 and 0.14 seconds respectively. It was a clean sweep for the Jamaican sprinters. As Fraser-Pryce crossed the finish line, her eyes shot to the screen where her name come up first. An ecstatic Fraser-Pryce pumped her fist and let out a visceral scream toward the stands as her green-tinted locks jumped with her. “So many people believe that when women turn 35, it somehow diminishes our gift, our talent,” said Fraser-Pryce, reported The Huffpost. “But I’m still able to line up and compete, and that is very special.”
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bracy
Person
Marcell Jacobs
Person
Letesenbet Gidey
Person
Fred Kerley
Person
Emmit King
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Lawrence Cherono
Person
Calvin Smith
Person
Leroy Burrell
Person
Trayvon Bromell
960 The Ref

Eagles hopeful Devon Allen disqualified from track world championships on controversial false start

Sunday was supposed to be Devon Allen's time to shine. Instead, heartbreak on his home track ended his world championships by the slimmest of margins. The Oregon graduate and Philadelphia Eagles hopeful lined up for the 110-meter hurdle final at the world track and field championships in Eugene with a shot at making the podium. But he was disqualified thanks to a false start imperceptible to the human eye.
NFL
960 The Ref

Wightman wins 1500 on night filled with surprises at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The look of disbelief on British 1,500-meter champion Jake Wightman's face as he crossed the finish line captured the evening best. Nothing quite went to script, yet everything seemed almost perfect on a wild Tuesday night at the world championships. The in-stadium announcer...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Bbc Tv#Bbc Iplayer#Bbc Sport#American
The Independent

Athing Mu on Keely Hodgkinson 800m rivalry: ‘We’re always gonna be here, we’re changing the game’

Athing Mu and Keely Hodgkinson have shared words of encouragement in waiting rooms before, but all was quiet in the bowels of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium before the women’s 800m final last summer. Mu needed to “lock in” and focus on how she would approach the biggest race of her life. The American 19-year-old went out and controlled the final from start to finish to win Olympic gold, as Hodgkinson gave chase down the home straight to earn silver.Afterwards the tension faded away and the teenage duo hugged and heralded a new era of middle-distance running. “Maybe there was a...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Faith Kipyegon, ‘the sniper,’ becomes greatest female mile champ in history at track worlds

In 2015, Jenny Simpson, arguably the greatest U.S. female miler in history, slapped a label on a budding runner from Kenya named Faith Kipyegon. “I call her the sniper,” Simpson said then, three months after the then-21-year-old Kipyegon won her first global 1500m medal, silver at the 2015 World Championships. “She won’t go out and run hard from the gun, but she can run people down. The last 200 meters or so she’s really good, and she’ll be four seconds back with a lap to go, and all of a sudden she’s running people down.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Netherlands

Comments / 0

Community Policy