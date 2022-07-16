ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Edmonds Police Blotter: July 5-11, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article100 block Main Street: A citizen turned in a found wallet. 18300 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided assistance to another police agency with search for a warrant suspect. 100 block 3rd Avenue North: Two subjects engaged in a physical altercation following a road rage incident. 22900 block Edmonds...

Police: Explosion at police station related to property abandoned at hobby store

Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”
LYNNWOOD, WA
Police seek help identifying car theft suspect in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole a car. The Auburn Police Department (APD) posted a photo of the suspect sitting in the driver's seat of a confirmed stolen car on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Based on the photo, the suspect appears...
AUBURN, WA
Police seize suspect vehicle connected to fatal Lynnwood shooting of 2 teenagers

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police seized a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly drive-by shooting that left two teens dead. Authorities say they identified what they believe is the suspect vehicle—a 1996 Chevy Tahoe with a black front fender, a hood with a white body and Washington license plate #CBP4384. Police seized the SUV to process it for evidence.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Police: Man attacked at Bellevue transit center dies from injuries

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 63-year-old man attacked at the Bellevue transit center on July 10 died from his injuries, police announced Tuesday. The man was attacked just after midnight on Sunday, July 10, while at the transit center on 10850 NE 6th St. Police say he was attacked by a 25-year-old man and suffered critical injuries.
BELLEVUE, WA
Dedo’s daily crime report: 10-year-old girl shot inside her Tacoma home, Bellingham drug bust

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 19: A girl in Tacoma was injured after a shooting outside her home, a man was shot by a known assailant whom he had been arguing with, a security guard stabbed a man for trespassing, and 200 fentanyl pills were found after a drug bust in Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Olympia man allegedly rear-ends another car, calls mom for cover

A 30-year-old Olympia man allegedly rear-ended another car and then called his mother, who tried to take the fall for him, according to police. Olympia police arrested Jesse James Lund on July 12 after a reported hit and run on the 3900 block of Martin Way E. The reporting party...
OLYMPIA, WA
Deadly DUI crash suspect near Shelton had no driver's license, per investigators

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The 25-year-old man accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 101 Saturday did not have a driver’s license, investigators said Monday. Washington State Patrol detectives said the man, who KING 5 News is not identifying because he has not been charged, was also intoxicated when he cross the centerline, hitting a car headed northbound near Shelton Saturday night.
SHELTON, WA
Mysterious Substance Explodes After Being Discovered At Lynnwood Store

A sudden explosion at a police station near Seattle is leaving behind more questions than answers, according to FOX 13. On July 16, Lynnwood police responded to a call about abandoned clothing and drug paraphernalia at a hobby store on 193rd and 60th Ave W. Officers took the evidence back to the police station, and as they were analyzing the belongings, a small ball filled with unknown powder suddenly exploded, reporters say.
13-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by car in Parkland

TACOMA, Wash. - A 13-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a driver on Tuesday evening, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said the crash occurred on SR-7 near 134th Street S. in Parkland around 4 p.m. The teen was crossing at the crosswalk when he was hit by a Jeep.
Did You See This Distinctive Chevy In Everett Last Friday?

A bit of an unusual request but two teens are dead from gunshot wounds and Lynnwood Police are looking for help. Since there is a possibility this vehicle was in Everett on Friday July 15th we are passing along this request from Lynnwood Police. July 18, 2022- A suspect vehicle...
'My first thought was not again,' says witness to Mount Vernon Walmart shooting

SEATTLE — Robert Robinson has been unlucky enough to find himself in two shooting situations in the last 10 years. Robinson was a witness in the Mount Vernon Walmart shooting Sunday night. In 2016, he was working at Macy's in Burlington when Arcan Cetin shot and killed five people at Cascade Mall.
One killed, three injured in collision on SR 101, driver arrested

MASON COUNTY, Wash. - A 25-year-old Shelton man is in custody after he allegedly crossed the center line of SR 101 and hit a vehicle head-on, killing one and injuring three. Washington State Patrol says the collision occurred on SR 101 just north of Sr 102 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
SHELTON, WA
Three Lynnwood Police Officers injured when evidence exploded

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 16, 2022 – A source told the Lynnwood Times that shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, three Lynnwood Police Officers were injured when evidence that was being processed exploded inside the police station. All three officers were sent to hospital and have been released...

