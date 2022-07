During an interview last week, author R.L. Stine teased that Netflix might be developing more Fear Street films, with a new report from Bloody Disgusting claiming that not only is the streamer pursuing more films, but that they are "very deep" into developing more films. No details about such films have been revealed as of yet, nor have any details about filmmakers behind such projects, though given the excitement surrounding the original trilogy of films from writer/director Leigh Janiak, fans will surely be excited to find out what the future has in store for the Fear Street franchise.

