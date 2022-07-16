ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man flown to hospital after Boyd County, Kentucky ATV accident

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was life-flighted to the hospital after an ATV crash in Boyd County Kentucky.

The Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg office of Emergency Management says that a man wrecked his ATV on his own property on Bolts Fork at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. They say he went over a steep hillside and that his ATV rolled over him at least once.

Since this happened about three-quarters of a mile back in the woods, responders accessed him with a Stokes basket and UTVs. They say they used a rope system to bring the man up a steep hillside.

Once the patient was out of the woods, he was taken to the hospital by Healthnet. There is no update on his condition at this time.

East Fork Fire Department, Norton Branch Fire Department, Summit-Ironville Fire Department, Boyd County EMS and Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management responded to the incident.

Jannifer Justice
3d ago

Oh My Goodness I'm So Sorry I'm Praying For You To Be Ok ATV Accident,s Can Be Deadly I Was On One Years Ago And It Flipped Over On Me And Broke My Wrist 🙏🙏🙏🙏 God Bless You And Your Family

