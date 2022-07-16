ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Oneida The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin Southwestern Oneida County in north central Wisconsin * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tripoli, or 24 miles west of Rhinelander, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tomahawk, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Tripoli, Gilbert, Bradley, Mccord, Otter Lake Campground, Heafford Junction, Spirit Falls and Otis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bronx, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hawthorne, or over Paterson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ridgewood around 220 PM EDT. Hackensack and Paramus around 225 PM EDT. Oradell around 230 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Englewood around 235 PM EDT. Tappan and Riverdale around 240 PM EDT. Nyack and Orangeburg around 245 PM EDT. Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry around 250 PM EDT. New Rochelle and Tarrytown around 255 PM EDT. White Plains and Scarsdale around 300 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Spartanburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Columbus, or 4 miles northeast of Lake Robinson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Greer, Landrum, Inman, Campobello, Paris Mountain State Park, Tigerville, Lake Robinson, Glassy Mountain, Gowensville and Taylors. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Weber western Cache...east central Box Elder...Davis and west central Morgan Counties through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Tremonton to near Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Logan, Farmington, Brigham City, Tremonton, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Centerville, Smithfield, Washington Terrace, Riverdale and Hyrum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 320 and 384. Interstate 84 between mile markers 38 and 92. US Route 89 near mile marker 459. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Elko County through 245 PM PDT At 205 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 17 miles northwest of Currie, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief heavy rainfall along with gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wells, Ruby Valley, Clover Valley, Angel Lake and Secret Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD LITCHFIELD
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Daniels, Dawson, Fergus, Garfield, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Daniels; Dawson; Fergus; Garfield; Hill; Liberty; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 474 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DAWSON FERGUS GARFIELD HILL LIBERTY MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, northwestern Duval and south central Charlton Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Bryceville, or 15 miles southwest of Callahan, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bryceville, Baldwin and Whitehouse Air Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Elevated Water Levels Continue on the Tanana River The Tanana River continues to run near bankfull at some locations between Tok and Manley Hot Springs. Water levels on the Tanana River are expected to remain high through the week. Expect many gravel bars to remain underwater, with increased debris moving downriver. For the latest river conditions go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Northern Clarke County in northwestern Virginia The City of Winchester in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia South central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southeastern Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Star Tannery, or 10 miles west of Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, High View, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Cedar Hill, Albin, Gore, Stringtown, Brucetown, Greenwood, High View Manor and Gainesboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Campbell, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Campbell, northeastern Pittsylvania and southeastern Bedford Counties through 530 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leesville, or near Hurt, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Evington Huddleston Rustburg Forest and Hodges. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, southeastern Lincoln, southwestern Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 845 AM EDT At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Clarks Hill Recreation Area to near Thomson. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Harlem, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Dearing, Parksville, Arties Pond Public Fishing Area, Poverty Hill, Adamsville and Thomson Fire Department. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 167 and 194. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet with sets to 8 feet. For the Beach Hazards Statement, breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. Highest surf on exposed southwest facing beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Localized beach erosion will also be possible. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...A long period south southwest swell will generate high surf along southwest facing beaches Tuesday and Wednesday. An additional south swell will maintain high surf along south facing beaches into Thursday, mainly for far northern San Diego County into Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ANDROSCOGGIN AND NORTH CENTRAL CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 121 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Raymond, or 7 miles south of Mechanic Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Mechanic Falls, Raymond, Lisbon, Durham, Casco, Poland, Minot and New Gloucester. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 70 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today 90 to 100. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph late this afternoon, tonight, and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon for the heat. For the strong winds, starting at 3 pm today and continuing through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sullivan County in east Tennessee Central Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bristol Va, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Walnut Hill, Glade Spring, Damascus, Emory-Meadow View, Rosedale and Lindell. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 73 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 34. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, wear light-weight clothing, and, if possible, spend more time in air- conditioned or well-ventilated places. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY BELOW 5000 FEET HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning below 5000 feet, Major Heat Risk due to high temperatures of 108 to 112. For the Heat Advisory above 5000 feet, Moderate to Major Heat Risk due to high temperatures of 95 to 100. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau including Colorado City, Pipe Spring National Monument, Tuweep, Mt. Trumbull, and Western Grand Canyon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will struggle to fall below 80 degrees below 5000 feet. This, compounded with above-average afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat- related illness.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

