The Minnesota Twins activated Chris Archer from the 10-day injured list on Sunday, but in a corresponding move, they have optioned Devin Smeltzer to Triple-A St. Paul. Smeltzer got off to a strong start after joining the Twins on May 14, going 3-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his first six starts, but the left-hander has run into a wall since then with a 1-2 record and a 5.97 ERA in six starts since June 17.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO