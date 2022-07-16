ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naked shooting suspect caught by police linked to 2008 slaying of street performer

By ALFRED CHARLES
KLEWTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wanted suspect who was shot but later fled on foot from a Seattle hospital while naked has been arrested, officials report. According to authorities, the suspect has been identified as Billy G. Chambers, the same man who was convicted as a teen a decade ago in the slaying of a...

klewtv.com

