Local black-owned businesses and vendors gather at ‘Melanin Market’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Legacy Drama House’s Melanin Market returned for its third year on Saturday and featured several local businesses and vendors.

While the main focus of the market is to support black-owned businesses and create more economic opportunities, organizers said everyone is welcome.

Vendors at the market sold a variety of products such as food, jewelry, and make-up.

Mary Bisbee Burrows, the CEO of Legacy Drama House, explained the history of the market and how it all began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During Covid, we decided to start the Melanin Market because people were afraid to go out so we decided to have this vender market outside in the parking lot where people can feel more comfortable,” said Mary Bisbee Burrows, the CEO of the Legacy Drama House. “They can socially distance, but it would still also be an opportunity in which to support small business.”

This year’s market opened in May and will be open on the third Saturday of each month until it closes in September.

