ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Local black-owned businesses and vendors gather at ‘Melanin Market’

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2nCd_0giDgYgw00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Legacy Drama House’s Melanin Market returned for its third year on Saturday and featured several local businesses and vendors.

While the main focus of the market is to support black-owned businesses and create more economic opportunities, organizers said everyone is welcome.

ROC Freedom Riders hit the road to support Black owned businesses

Vendors at the market sold a variety of products such as food, jewelry, and make-up.

Mary Bisbee Burrows, the CEO of Legacy Drama House, explained the history of the market and how it all began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During Covid, we decided to start the Melanin Market because people were afraid to go out so we decided to have this vender market outside in the parking lot where people can feel more comfortable,” said Mary Bisbee Burrows, the CEO of the Legacy Drama House. “They can socially distance, but it would still also be an opportunity in which to support small business.”

This year’s market opened in May and will be open on the third Saturday of each month until it closes in September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Seabreeze adds bag and cooler checks at the gate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Seabreeze’s safety team will begin implementing a new security screening process at the admission gates. Starting on Wednesday, all bags and coolers will be checked for prohibited items before entering the park. Although Seabreeze’s policy on prohibited items is the same, checking bags and coolers...
ROCHESTER, NY
getnews.info

Premium Kitchen and Bathroom Countertops and Cabinets in Rochester, NY

The kitchen and bathroom are significant parts of the home that require the services of an expert to ensure that everything gets done perfectly. Kitchens By Premier is a locally operated and owned company offering exceptional services to Rochester homeowners. We can help improve the value of your home and make it more functional by installing premium kitchens and bathroom countertops that your guests will surely love.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

ReAwaken America Tour still looking for a Rochester area location

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Next month's scheduled stop of Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour here in Rochester has been canceled. It was supposed to be at the Main Street Armory in Rochester. News10NBC heard from members of the community who are happy it's been moved out of Rochester, and have...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

City aims to bring nature to the forefront at Maplewood Park

The city plans to invest $5.5 million into a new Nature Center at Maplewood Park, the vast majority of which comes from COVID relief dollars. A modest, rectangular building sits at the northern end of Maplewood Park, a two-mile stretch of meandering trails and greenspace along the western banks of the Genesee River. At present, it is marked with a sign that reads “Maplewood Training Center,” although it has had...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Russell Salvatore Offers $1,000 Per Week Job Offer on His Facebook

One of Buffalo's most famous and well-known restauranteurs has posted on his Facebook page looking for help and offering above-average pay for the position. It seems like every business in Western New York is looking for workers and this man is no different. So, he decided to take to social media to look for help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancers#Entrepreneurs#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#The Legacy Drama House#Black#Vendors#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

Roc Cinema offers free summer movie series for kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Roc Cinema announced a new kids summer movie series Tuesday, and tickets are free. The series begins with a screening of Sing at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. It continues at the same time every Wednesday through August 31. Seat reservations are required....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

3rd annual ROC Sweatfest held downtown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Sunday morning members of the local fitness community were squatting at the 3rd annual ROC Sweatfest for a good cause. It's a fitness festival that drives a healthy lifestyle and gives back to the community. The festival had four 30-minute sessions at MLK Park. Some of...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
rochesterfirst.com

Here are the best places to eat in Rochester, according to Yelp

ROCHESTESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Whether you’re in a brand new city or just looking to shake up your usual dinner spot, word of mouth plays a large role in picking the best place. With sites like UberEats, Trip Advisor, and Open Table all providing a restaurant rating feature,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

ESL Federal Credit Union among best places to work for millennials

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second time this year, Rochester-based ESL Federal Credit Union has made the cut as one of the best places to work according to Fortune Magazine and Great Places to Work. The full-service financial institution came in at number 49, earning its spot from millennial employees’ ratings of the organization. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

'One Love, One Way' connects families of inmates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester woman is building her business by making it easier for local families to visit their loved ones in prison across New York State. The company is called "One Love, One Way." Alexis Burgess started this company back in 2016, while visiting her brother who...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy