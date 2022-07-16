ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

UnityPoint Health and former Hawkeye kicker launch Every Kick Counts

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rn4U_0giDfrIq00

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Health and former Hawkeye kicker, Keith Duncan, launched a new initiative, Every Kick Counts, to help raise awareness on the importance of recording fetal movements.

Every Kick Counts is a part of the Count the Kicks public health campaign that aims to educate expectant mothers and medical providers on the importance of monitoring fetal movements, like kicking, in the third trimester.

Every Kick Counts partners with kickers and punters to raise funds and awareness to the campaign. For every punt or kick the athlete makes in the upcoming season, money will be donated to Count the Kicks.

Athletes are able to sign up and collect pledges from supporters. An estimated guess on how many “points” the athlete thinks they’ll make in the season is submitted to the Every Kick Counts donation page. This estimate is used to calculate how much money a donor will provide. Donors also have the option to make a flat donation.

In the United States approximately 23,500 babies are stillborn every year according to the Center for Disease control. The stillbirth rate in Iowa decreased by 32 percent during the first ten years of the campaign according to the Count the Kicks website.

The public health campaign lists three steps on how to count fetal kicks in the third trimester and when to see a doctor.

  • Step 1: Time how long it takes for you to feel ten fetal movements.
  • Step 2: Pick a time when baby is active, preferably the same time everyday.
  • Step 3: Find patterns between each movement recording.

According to Count the Kicks, if there are any significant changes in the amount of time it takes to get to ten movements, you should contact your provider.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Albia Newspapers

MercyOne doctor becomes new Iowa medical director

DES MOINES — Dr. Robert Kruse, a director from the MercyOne system in Des Moines, is Iowa’s new state medical director, officials announced Monday. The announcement came from the newly formed Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, which combines the previous state public health and human services departments into one agency.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
City
West Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
K92.3

Is This The Most Educated City in Iowa?

According to US News, Iowa as a whole ranks 18th for the best education system in the country. I wanted to expand on that and dive into which city in Iowa would be considered the "best educated." It's fairly common knowledge that generally the better the education you receive, the more money you can make when you enter the workforce. That's not always the case obviously but for the most part, higher education levels generally lead to higher salaries and better jobs.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New foods announced for 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The countdown to the arrival of the 2022 Iowa State Fair has reached 22 days. On Tuesday one of the biggest pre-Fair announcements was made: the list of new foods on the Fairgrounds this year and the three that will compete to be the champion. The Iowa State Fair’s website shared […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Duncan
104.5 KDAT

The Unusual Reason a Dozen Iowa Nursing Homes Shutdown

Iowa nursing homes have been in the news plenty of times in the past three years. Mainly steered by COVID-19 coverage, they've been under the microscope dealing with intense scrutiny relating to residents' health. They are again in the news, but not specifically because of the pandemic this time. One...
WHO 13

How Iowa’s corn makes it feel even hotter

DES MOINES, IOWA — The summer heat is peaking here in Iowa as temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s at many points this week and next. But did you know that the corn can make it feel hotter? Just like humans, corn needs water to survive. When humans exercise or work outdoors in […]
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Gov. Reynolds vows to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has ‘fair shot’

During Friday’s 2022 FAMiLY Leadership Summit, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds renewed her promise to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has the same opportunity. “It goes beyond their earliest years and when we take a look at some of the things that we’ve seen over the last couple of years — and it seems to continue to escalate the breakdown of the family, the infiltration of divisive ideologies in our classrooms and really the empty pit of social media, too many kids are being left behind. And we have to change that. We must set up children for a happy and a productive life. Much of that support, it comes down to the family and parenting, but much of that support happens in a classroom. And the experience that ta child has in school can mold them for life.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitypoint Health#Health Campaign#American Football#The Center For Disease
WOWT

Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A move closer to family has been an emotional time for an Iowa senior citizen and her daughter. The distress is not because they are uprooting. The move is far more costly than expected and the family’s belongings are a month behind in delivery. Barbara...
LOGAN, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Top Ice Cream Shops in Iowa and the Midwest

Yesterday, July 17th, was National Ice Cream Day, so Google decided to take a look at the most popular ice cream chains across the U.S.!. According to a new map posted by Google, Iowans really love their Dairy Queen. Dairy Queen is the top-searched ice cream chain in the state, but we're not alone. Other Midwest states that also do a lot of searching for Dairy Queen include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. I guess Midwesterners really love Blizzards! Other Midwest winners include Baskin Robbins for Illinois, Cold Stone for Nebraska and South Dakota, and Andy's for Missouri.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Hot forecast, but 100s still missing in Central Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 7-Day forecast continues to march 90s through the state for the rest of the week and most of the weekend, but – for now – most of Central Iowa will stay under the century mark for high temperatures. Upper 90s have been tops in Des Moines this year, with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Lottery-rigger Eddie Tipton paroled from prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison. Eddie Tipton, 59, was released from prison Friday, according to online...
Axios Des Moines

Guaranteed income program to launch in Des Moines metro

A guaranteed monthly income payment of up to $500 will be provided to 110 Des Moines metro participants. It will be part of a two-year pilot project that will launch later this year, Nalo Johnson, CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation (MIHF) told Axios.Des Moines City Council allocated $500,000 to the project Monday night.State of play: The goal is to help low-income families better pull themselves out of poverty but the concept has been the subject of debate.Advocates cite studies that show the cash guarantees are more efficient than programs that greatly dictate the terms of assistance.Critics contend it gives people...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy