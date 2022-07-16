Decatur Police issue 20 DUI arrests

DECAUTR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department held “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click it or Ticket” safety campaigns during the Fourth of July weekend.

DPD made 20 DUI arrests and two seatbelt citations during the fourth of July weekend.

Decatur officers said they joined forces with more than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads, encourage seat belt use, and enforce speeding, and other traffic laws.

This effort DPD said featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including he IDOT campaign of “It’s Not a Game.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.