UFC on ABC 3 video: Ricky Simon ends Jack Shore's perfect record, calls out Sean O'Malley

By Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
Ricky Simon took some of Jack Shore’s hype and placed it on himself with a sensational win at UFC on ABC 3.

Many had touted Wales’ Shore (16-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) as the next big thing at bantamweight after putting together a lengthy streak to start his career. Simon (20-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) had other ideas, though, as he derailed the undefeated record with an impressive finish in the second round at UBS Arena on Long Island.

After using his trademark grappling pressure to wear down Shore in the opening round, Simon found an opening for a clean right hand in the second frame that wobbled his opponent. He pounced on Shore and worked his way into an arm-triangle choke, securing the submission at the 3:28 mark of Round 2.

Check out a replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

By ending Shore’s five-fight UFC winning streak, Simon made it five consecutive wins inside the octagon in his own right.

“It feels great,” Simon said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “Everything we we were preparing for and thought he was going to be bring, he brought. We were ready for it.”

Additionally, Simon once again took aim at Sean O’Malley, whom he’s been pursuing to fight over the past few years.

“O’Malley, ‘The Suga Show’ is over!” Simon said. “I’m the sweetest thing in the bantamweight division!”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 3.

