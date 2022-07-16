New to Sacramento? Our free newsletter has everything you need to know. Sign up here

The Tower Bridge, a vertical lift bridge connecting Sacramento to West Sacramento, is photographed Dec. 6, 2019, from a drone overlooking downtown Sacramento and the Sacramento River. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Ah, Sacramento. The capital of California. The City of Trees where the Delta breeze rustles through the leaves.

Whether you’ve just relocated or you’ve lived here for your entire life, chances are you’ve learned that there’s a lot to know about Sacramento. It’s more than just the “down to earth” midpoint between Lake Tahoe and San Francisco. It’s a vibrant city worth exploring all on its own, filled with historic architecture and surrounded by idyllic landscapes.

We want you to live it up here in Sacramento. That’s why we here at The Bee have put together a free newsletter for you full of things to do.

The City of Trees Guide explains our obsession with trees, explores what makes Sacramento the “Farm-to-Fork Capital of the World” and shares road tripping tips to some of the region’s natural splendors. We’ll also hook you up with vital information like how to navigate in and around Sacramento, and what you need to know about wildfires.

There’s a lot to love about Sacramento, and we’re excited to share that with you.

Sign up for our newsletter in the form below.

And if there’s someone you know who would love a guide to the region’s nearly 70 microbreweries or could use some advice while on the hunt for their dream home, forward them this story so they can sing up for our newsletter journey.

Enter your email address below to start receiving Your City of Trees Guide directly in your inbox.