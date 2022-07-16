ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

New to Sacramento? Our free newsletter has everything you need to know. Sign up here

By Kae Lani Palmisano
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eARhd_0giDdsFz00
The Tower Bridge, a vertical lift bridge connecting Sacramento to West Sacramento, is photographed Dec. 6, 2019, from a drone overlooking downtown Sacramento and the Sacramento River. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Ah, Sacramento. The capital of California. The City of Trees where the Delta breeze rustles through the leaves.

Whether you’ve just relocated or you’ve lived here for your entire life, chances are you’ve learned that there’s a lot to know about Sacramento. It’s more than just the “down to earth” midpoint between Lake Tahoe and San Francisco. It’s a vibrant city worth exploring all on its own, filled with historic architecture and surrounded by idyllic landscapes.

We want you to live it up here in Sacramento. That’s why we here at The Bee have put together a free newsletter for you full of things to do.

The City of Trees Guide explains our obsession with trees, explores what makes Sacramento the “Farm-to-Fork Capital of the World” and shares road tripping tips to some of the region’s natural splendors. We’ll also hook you up with vital information like how to navigate in and around Sacramento, and what you need to know about wildfires.

There’s a lot to love about Sacramento, and we’re excited to share that with you.

Sign up for our newsletter in the form below.

And if there’s someone you know who would love a guide to the region’s nearly 70 microbreweries or could use some advice while on the hunt for their dream home, forward them this story so they can sing up for our newsletter journey.

Enter your email address below to start receiving Your City of Trees Guide directly in your inbox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Here are 27 affordable meals for less than $10 each around Sacramento

Food prices are climbing with no relief in sight for Californians, and eating out for some people is out of the question. But for days when you don’t feel like pulling out the pots and pans, The Bee has compiled a list of cheap meals around Sacramento for less than $10 including pizza, tacos, sushi, chicken wings, soup and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything You Need#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#City Of Trees#Need To Know
The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento drivers ranked third worst in country. Which NorCal city has the best drivers?

California is known for the scenic drives along its coast, which involve multiple cars, highways and of course — drivers. And Sacramento has a reputation for having one of the worst drivers. According to a 2018 study, drivers in Sacramento were ranked third worst in the country, slightly above Riverside and Omaha, Nebraska. A recent study from Quote Wizard put Sacramento as No. 2 on the worst drivers list, falling behind Bakersfield.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Smoke from Solano County fire carries in to Greater Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smell smoke in the air in the Greater Sacramento area? That's likely from a fire burning in Solano County. A fire is burning in the Grizzly Wildlife Area, south of Fairfield and north of Concord. It started Tuesday afternoon sometime before 5 p.m. near. According to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
davisvanguard.org

Report Details Potential Effects of Sacramento Region Single-Family-Only Zoning; Lists Davis as Influential Factor

The report, which also laid out contenders for zoning reform moving forward, was produced by Stephen Menendian, Samir Gambhir and Marina Blum, who found correlations that connected levels of “single-family-only zoning” to race, “household income,” property value, “educational outcome,” environmental conditions and “economic opportunity.”
DAVIS, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

19K+
Followers
689
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy