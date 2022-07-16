Police in Grand Prairie searching for shooter who killed 22-year-old man in parking lot

A 22-year-old man was killed Tuesday after police in Grand Prairie said he was shot by an unknown person following a disturbance in a parking lot.

Walter Umukoro, 22, was found dead in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Westchester Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from police.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Tips can be sent anonymously by calling 972-988-8477 or online at GPCrimeStoppers.org.