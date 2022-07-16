ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Colorado Town Brought in 800 Goats to Help with Landscaping

By Kelsey Nistel
 3 days ago
Rather than hiring a few extra sets of hands to help complete a major landscaping project, the town of Castle Rock has enlisted the help of hooves - lots and lots of hooves. The town contracted with a local company called Goat Green, to incorporate goatscaping into maintenance operations at Metzler...

Related
KXRM

HSPPR notices increase in surrendered pets

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has noticed an increase in the number of surrendered pets compared to last year. The problem is not just a local one, but a national one too. As many shelters said, it could be caused by more people going back to work after the pandemic, or a higher cost of living because of inflation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
99.9 KEKB

Here Are 5 Awesome Lazy Rivers In Colorado To Chill Out In

Colorado has some awesome rivers to visit and soak in the summer rays, but have you ever tubed in a natural "Lazy River?" Here are five awesome places you can chill out on the river this summer. 5 Awesome Lazy Rivers In Colorado. As a kid, the only "Lazy River"...
99.9 The Point

Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
KXRM

Lightning strikes in Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There was serious storm activity all over Colorado — and in Colorado Springs, we saw some amazing lightning displays. Some, saw them a little bit closer than they would like. One man at The Meadows apartment complex caught some truly stunning video of lightning striking a tree just outside his balcony. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

Ganahl/Moore: The Park Meadows Mall Ticket

The Republican candidate for Governor, Hiedi Heidi Ganahl, did more than lie to Coloradans with the announcement of her Lieutenant Governor choice. In selecting Centennial businessman Danny Moore to be her running mate, Ganahl undercut one of her regular attacks on incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Ganahl often alleges —...
COLORADO STATE
du.edu

DU Professor Creates Micro Village in Denver Area

Trisha Becker-Hafnor isn’t one for the ordinary. By society’s standards, the adjunct professor at the University of Denver’s Graduate School of Social Work achieved the American dream – a single-family home in the suburbs. But for Becker-Hafnor, her big dream turned out to be much smaller.
DENVER, CO
WHO 13

Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy’s name, the organizer of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

