Greenville, NC

Sunday is the 120th anniversary of modern air conditioning

By Ryan Harper, Zoey Robinson, Carrier
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the coolest things ever was made, air conditioning, has its 120th anniversary on Sunday.

We’re all celebrating this!

A/C has transformed how many live in their day-to-day activities. Air conditioning company Carrier looks to celebrate the invention. Carrier has been working in part of its Carrier Global Corporation’s 2030 Environment, Social & Governance goals which target carbon neutrality across operations aiming to reduce customers’ carbon footprint by more than one gigaton.

Carrier also launched Healthy Building Program to provide healthier and safer indoor environments. Last but not least, Carrier started investing in research like the COGfx Study series that demonstrated that buildings could increase the health of people by improving enhanced ventilation.

To learn more about the 120-year celebration of AC, click here to find out more about Carrier.

