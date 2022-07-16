EPPD: 1 person dead after being hit by a train in Downtown
EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) tell KTSM that one person is dead after being struck by a train in Downtown El Paso.
According to officials, the incident happened happened near Franklin and El Paso Streets. The notification came in at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
EPPD has not released any other information about the incident.
Look for updates here on KTSM.com and during our Sunday newscasts.
