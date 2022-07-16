Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Hardee, Inland Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, southeastern Lincoln, southwestern Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 845 AM EDT At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Clarks Hill Recreation Area to near Thomson. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Harlem, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Dearing, Parksville, Arties Pond Public Fishing Area, Poverty Hill, Adamsville and Thomson Fire Department. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 167 and 194. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
