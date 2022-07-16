ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Montgomery County deputies respond to welfare check, leads to officer involved shooting

By Conner Beene
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAGNOLIA, Texas (KBTX) -Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers with the Department of Public Safety assisted the Magnolia Police Department after there were reports of a 23-year-old male armed with a shotgun Friday night...

www.kbtx.com

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE HEAD-ON CRASH FM 1314

Just before 10am Caney Creek Fire responded to a reported crash on FM 1314 and Gulf Coast Road. Units arrived to find a motorcyclist down on the road. MCHD arrived moments later and determined the motorcyclist was deceased. DPS is investigating the crash. IT appears the motorcycle was traveling north on FM 1314 just south of Gulf Coast Road when he attempted to pass a utility truck. In doing so he clipped the left rear of the northbound truck and then hit a southbound SUV head-on, ejecting the motorcyclist. Gulf Coast Road reopened just before 1 pm. Montgomery County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Spikes ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Fatal crash on SH 36 involves a motorcycle, DPS says

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred on SH 36 between Somerville and Lyons, according to DPS. Limited information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
SOMERVILLE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Houston PD: Body found wrapped in blanket, duct-taped

HOUSTON (CW39) — An investigation is underway after Houston police found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped and then wrapped in a red sheet. The body was discovered around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in a ditch near 8900 Acres Road. At this time, the gender, race and age of the individual are all unknown. […]
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect in custody 4 months after deadly shooting in Houston

HOUSTON - A 26-year-old woman is in custody four months after being charged in the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston. Alma Nely Rico is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Cristino Resendiz Garcia. BACKGROUND: 1 person shot to death in southwest Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

EVACUATIONS HAVE BEEN ORDERED IN GRIMES COUNTY

640PM-Fire Chiefs have just requested the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office to start evacuations in the 21000 block of FM 2620. Also on Dick Barnes Loop. One barn and one mobile home are now on fire.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a Harris County capital murder and a parole violation. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, Beaumont Police Department, Lamar Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested Nathan Joel Nichols, 30, for the murder of Kendall Lee, 47. A spokesperson for...
BEAUMONT, TX
thevindicator.com

Tragic accident ends in four deaths

Tragedy befell four individuals just after midnight on Saturday, July 16, after they were killed in a head-on accident involving two vehicles on US HWY 90 near Texaco Road in Liberty. According to Lt. Chip Fairchild with the Liberty Police Department, Tomas Martinez, 47, was driving westbound in his Ford...
LIBERTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED FELON WALKS THROUGH MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DRUG BUST SCENE

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name they discovered Pablo L. Guevara, 62, of 710 Brenda in Houston was wanted in Harris County. In September of 2020, he was accused of sexual assault on a teen and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Abilene woman killed in motorcycle crash near Somerville

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly crash in Burleson County. DPS says it happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. on Highway 36 near FM 60. Investigators say a motorcycle was traveling southbound when it experienced a vehicle defect to the rear tire...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX

