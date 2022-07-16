ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man sought in connection with assault on elderly person in Boston

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoX0Z_0giDalQl00
Roxbury assault and battery suspect (Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — Boston Police are looking to identify a man in connection with an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on an elderly person.

Police said the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. July 11 on Alaska Street in Roxbury.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating apparent homicide in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an apparent homicide in Everett. Police responded to a Central Street home around 4:22 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive man. They found a 38-year-old man dead inside the home, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said. The investigation...
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
State
Alaska State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Westport Police searching for stolen landmark

WESTPORT, Mass. — The fork in the road saga continues in Westport, Massachusetts after police reported a town landmark was stolen. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, police said the larger-than-life carving of an actual fork placed where River and Old Harbor roads split is missing. Westport police are...
WESTPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Violent Crime#District B 2 Detectives#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
nbcboston.com

Trial Underway for Man Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Boston Woman

Opening arguments began Monday in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman after she left a Boston bar in 2019. Victor Pena, 42, of Charlestown, is charged with one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape. Opening arguments got underway around 2 p.m. after a week of jury selection.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NECN

Woman Shot in the Leg on Blue Hill Avenue

A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, according to authorities. Boston EMS confirmed that they took the woman to an area hospital shortly after midnight Wednesday. Boston police said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating death in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are completing an “ongoing death investigation” in Everett, according to the Middlesex County DA’s Office. The victim was reportedly a 38-year-old male, who was found dead inside a home on Central Street Tuesday morning. Several neighbors told 7NEWS that they heard screaming...
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police looking for missing Goffstown teen

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a teen from Goffstown was reported missing. Veronica Landry, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, July 13, leaving Walmart in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to Goffstown Police. Authorities say Landry was wearing black pants, a black long...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
liveboston617.org

Driver Smashes Through Side of Dorchester CVS Monday Night

On Monday at approximately 10:00 PM, Boston Police Officers from District C-11, Boston Fire and Boston EMS responded to a CVS at 703 Gallivan Blvd. The Police arrived to see a car crashed into the side of the CVS building. The drivers seems to have driven forward instead of in reverse. The driver damaged the brick and the windows of the CVS and the front bumper of their vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy