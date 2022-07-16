Man sought in connection with assault on elderly person in Boston

Roxbury assault and battery suspect (Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — Boston Police are looking to identify a man in connection with an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on an elderly person.

Police said the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. July 11 on Alaska Street in Roxbury.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

