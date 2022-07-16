ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 arrested after early-morning Sacramento shooting injures 1 person

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been arrested after an early-morning shooting that injured one person in Sacramento, authorities said. Video player...

www.kcra.com

KCRA.com

Woman killed, man hurt after Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A woman has died and a man was injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Stockton, police said. Dispatchers got a call around 5:50 p.m. about a shooting near Albany and Astor drives, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers who went to the scene found two gunshot wound victims.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

2-year-old struck in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers are currently investigating a collision involving a child and vehicle in North Sacramento. The collision occurred after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way and the pedestrian involved was a 2-year-old girl. Officers said that the child was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

53-year-old man shot in leg Monday morning in Stockton

(BCN) — A man was shot and injured in his leg following an early Monday morning shooting in Stockton, police said. Police said the 53-year-old man was in the 200 block of East Church Street when he was struck by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene at 3:28 a.m. on reports of a person shot and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Woman charged with deadly Stockton tent fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged tent fire that killed a man in early July, according to the Stockton Police Department. Erica Morales, 40, was arrested Sunday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. She is being held without bond.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Case Of Tent Lit On Fire In Stockton, Leaving 1 Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has now been arrested after a tent was set on fire in Stockton, leaving one person with fatal injuries. The incident happened back on July 7. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were reportedly inside a tent in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough when someone lit it on fire. Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries. Investigators said it appears the suspect was a girlfriend of the man who came back to the tent to find her boyfriend with another woman. That’s when she allegedly lit the tent on fire. Stockton police said, on Sunday, they arrested 40-year-old Erica Mora in connection to the incident. More has now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Streets Reopen After Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Near 16th And C Streets In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A wanted felony suspect was shot by an officer in Sacramento late Sunday night, police say. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the area of 16th and C streets around 10:30 p.m. looking for a 42-year-old man with a felony warrant for a probation violation. That man was soon found at the scene, but police say he refused to follow officers’ commands. Officers continued to try and talk with the suspect, but at some point he allegedly walked away and reached under a tarp and hid his hands under a blanket. Police say he then started to move towards officers – his hands still concealed – while allegedly telling them to drop their weapons. Police say the suspect kept walking toward them, prompting one officer to shoot the man. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering, police say. The name of the suspect has not been released. No officers were hurt in the incident. All street closures in the area have been lifted.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Detained, Questioned After Transient Fire Burns In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was detained and questioned Monday after a fire at a homeless encampment spread to nearby vegetation on Sacramento’s north side. The Sacramento Fire Department says the transient fire burned near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and East Levee Road , in the city’s Gardenland neighborhood. The blaze burned less than one-fourth of an acre before crews knocked down the flames. No injuries were reported, but fire officials say a man was detained and questioned in connection to the fire.
padailypost.com

$12,000 taken from luluemon, four arrested

Organized thieves frequently hit the lululemon stores in the Stanford Shopping Center and in downtown Palo Alto. On Sunday, police were able to arrest four suspects in such a theft. Police got a call at 6:02 p.m. from an employee of the store at the mall saying a theft was...
PALO ALTO, CA
Fox40

One shot, injured by Sacramento police downtown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man was wounded after being shot by an officer downtown Sunday night. Police said officers looking for a suspect near 16th Street and A Street found the person they were looking for and made contact with him around 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspect became “non-compliant” after which an officer shot him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Delia Latu Dies in Single-Car Accident on Folsom Boulevard [Folsom, CA]

The crash took place on July 4th, along eastbound Folsom Boulevard near Highway 50. According to reports, Latu was driving at a high-speed rate, when for unknown reasons, she crashed into a pillar under the Highway 50 bridge. Additionally, a second vehicle collided into Latu’s already crashed car. Eventually,...
KRON4 News

Woman suspected of killing possible lover

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a homeless woman Sunday in Stockton who is suspected of setting fire to a tent with two people inside, leaving a man dead, police said. Erica Mora, 40, was detained and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is set to appear...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Double Fatality Accident Reported Near Woodland

Two People Killed in Collision With Tractor-Trailer. A pickup truck and semi collision in Yolo County near Woodland on July 15 ended up as a double fatality accident. The collision occurred at about 7:00 a.m. along southbound Interstate 5 near County Road 96. Officers with the Woodland office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call where they discovered that a 2018 Freightliner and 2004 Dodge had collided. The driver and a passenger in the Dodge, both Redding residents, died in the collision.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Release Image Of Stockton Man Accused Of Shooting Police Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS13) — Authorities have released body camera footage of the Stockton man accused of shooting a Bay Area police officer over the weekend. The Mountain View Police Department says 33-year-old Jeffrey Choy shot an officer early Saturday morning who was trying to stop him for a DUI. An image from body camera footage released from the department shows the moment that Choy allegedly fired at the officer. (credit: Mountain View Police Department) The officer suffered an upper body wound and is expected to survive. Choy fled the scene of the shooting, escaping officers after he crashed his car. Investigators later tracked him to Union City and officers arrested him in Fremont on Sunday after a brief chase. Choy was booked into jail in Santa Clara County on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kevin Beelard Killed in Head-on Crash near Foresthill Road [Placer County, CA]

The incident happened on July 12th, at around 3:00 p.m near Foresthill Road, just west of Drivers Flat Road. According to California Highway Patrol Officers, Beelard was driving a green Corolla westbound, for reasons currently unknown, the vehicle struck a Blue Acura MBX heading eastbound. The impact of the crash left Beelard, the Acura driver, and her three children, with injuries.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield fire displaces 4 and a dog

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters in Fairfield responded to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Garfield Street. The fire resulted in the displacement of four individuals and a dog being displaced. Firefighters arrived at the fire around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and saw flames burning on the back and side of the home.  […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Lodi police search landfill, say remains of stillborn baby thrown away at Lodi funeral home were not found

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is working to figure out why a stillborn baby's remains were thrown away at a funeral home. Monday night, police told KCRA 3 video footage from the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home shows two employees: one employee is in a different part of the building while the other employee is the only person seen throwing away the container with the remains in it.
LODI, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Injury Occurs in Sacramento Crash

A motorcyclist injury was reported in Sacramento on July 15 in a collision that involved another vehicle and a tractor-trailer. The accident occurred along Highway 50 westbound at Stockton Boulevard as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Lanes along Highway 50 were blocked because of the accident. Sacramento Motorcyclist...

