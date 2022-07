Amazingly secluded fixer upper in one of the most desired neighborhoods at the lake! This property includes 4 gentle lake view lots nestled in the woods. Main level has windows lakeside to take advantage of the huge winter views. Trees could be trimmed up in the summertime to open up the view, as well. Great location minutes from the Swim and Tennis Club with lake access, boat ramp, walking path and many more of the Four Seasons amenities. Seller will take offers until Tuesday July 19th at noon. Sellers to respond by 2:00 pm. Sellers have never occupied the property so no seller's disclosures to be provided.

VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO