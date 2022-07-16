ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Luis Urias: Heading to bench Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Urias isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Urias is...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Phil Gosselin: Rejoins Angels

The Angels claimed Gosselin off waivers from Atlanta on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. After being designated for assignment by Atlanta a week ago, Gosselin will move on to the organization with whom he spent the 2021 campaign. The 33-year-old ended up seeing considerable playing time for the Angels last season, logging 373 plate appearances while slashing .261/.314/.362 with seven home runs and four stolen bases. Gosselin will likely be ticketed for a utility role, with his ability to play both corner-outfield spots as well as three infield positions providing the Angels with some added versatility off the bench.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we've yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: Sent back to minors

The Brewers optioned Alexander to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. After making starts in his first two appearances of the month for the Brewers, Alexander was deployed in a bulk-relief role in his final outing before the All-Star break in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He struggled mightily while working out of the bullpen, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. The Brewers aren't certain to get Adrian Houser (elbow) back from the 15-day injured list by the time the team next requires a fifth starter July 26 versus the Twins, so prospect Ethan Small could be a candidate to get a call-up from Nashville to fill Alexander's spot in the rotation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: On bench in second straight

Urias is out of the lineup for a second consecutive contest in Sunday's series finale in San Francisco. Though manager Craig Counsell hasn't provided an update yet, Urias' absence from the lineup for the second straight day suggests he may be nursing an injury. Jace Peterson will pick up another start at third base in place of Urias, who takes a .223/.314/.384 slash line for the season into the All-Star break.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Activated and optioned

The Brewers reinstated Jackson (finger) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee already has three catchers on its 26-man active roster (Omar Narvaez, Victor Caratini and Pedro Severino), so Jackson won't join the big club even though he's made a full recovery from the left middle finger sprain that landed him on the IL on June 10. Jackson recently wrapped a five-game rehab assignment between the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and Nashville, during which he went 3-for-9 with a double, five walks and a run scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: On base thrice, swipes bag

Rojas went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Batting leadoff, Rojas singled and stole second in the first inning while tacking on walks in the fifth and seventh to reach base three times for the third time this month. Through 16 July games, the 28-year-old is slashing .339/.431/.536 with an impressive eight doubles, nine walks and three thefts. Rojas concludes the first half with a .271/.344/.407 slash line, five home runs, 34 runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases in 61 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Tanner Tully: Booted from 40-man roster

Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Connects on two-run shot

Tellez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Giants. Tellez's eighth-inning blast off Jakob Junis was his 18th of the season, leaving him one behind Willy Adames -- who hit a solo shot in the first inning -- for the team lead. Before leaving the yard in the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break, Tellez had endured a prolonged power outage, as he produced no extra-base hits in any of his previous nine contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Moves into fourth outfielder role

De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. De La Cruz will hit the bench in the Marlins' final contest before the All-Star break after he went 5-for-31 (.161 average) with two RBI and a run scored while starting in each of the past nine games. With Jorge Soler having recently returned from a stint on the injured list and Jesus Sanchez (personal) back in the lineup Sunday following a three-game absence, De La Cruz looks poised to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Max Schrock: Heads back to minors

The Reds optioned Schrock to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Reds should get at least one of Mike Moustakas (illness) or Albert Almora (illness) back from the COVID-19-related injured list coming out of the All-Star break, so Schrock's demotion will open up a spot for a corresponding transaction. During his four-day stint with Cincinnati, Schrock went 0-for-2 while appearing off the bench in two games.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Brewers News

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers will give Coastal Carolina University infielder Eric Brown Jr. an opportunity to show that his swing can play in the pro ranks. Regarded by scouts for what MLB Pipeline’s scouting report referred to as an “unusual” setup at the plate that reminds some of onetime Brewer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Retreats to bench Sunday

Fairchild is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fairchild had started in three of the Reds' past four games, going 2-for-8 with a solo home run and a pair of walks over that stretch. Though the Reds have a spot available in the outfield for the series finale with the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin taking a seat against Cardinals southpaw Steven Matz, manager David Bell will bypass the righty-hitting Fairchild for the starting assignment and instead go with Matt Reynolds as Naquin's replacement in the lineup.
CINCINNATI, OH

