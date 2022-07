St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas already has plans for the All-Star break, but unfortunately, he will now have to reschedule and adjust them. After all, Mikolas needs to head to Los Angeles real soon as he takes part in the MLB All-Star Game scheduled on Tuesday. The Cardinals right-hander has been named as a replacement in the annual showcase, filling in for Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO