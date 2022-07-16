Registered sex offender arrested for coaching youth basketball

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Facing massive public pressure, Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the shooting at an elementary school that killed two teachers and 19 students. The city’s school board will consider firing schools police Chief Pete Arrendondo at a special meeting Saturday to consider the superintendent’s recommendation. Arrendondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. School officials have previously resisted calls to fire Arrendondo. The...

