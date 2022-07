Factions are always an exciting element of wrestling, and thankfully for fans, there's an ample amount of them right now in WWE and All Elite Wrestling. AEW has far more than WWE, making it all the more puzzling that six-man tag team titles have yet to be instituted. Despite that, Dynamite and Rampage feature thrilling multi-man tag team matches regularly, and the faction wars that stem from them tend to deliver.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO