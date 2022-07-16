4-star guard Marvel Allen commits to Georgetown

Marvel Allen / Player submitted photo

Class of 2023 four-star combo guard Marvel Allen has committed to Georgetown, he told On3.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect out of West Palm Beach, Fla. chose the Hoyas over Michigan, Kansas, Arizona State, LSU, and Texas A&M. Allen is Georgetown’s first commitment to the 2023 class.

Marvel Allen is the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

This summer, Allen averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for The Skill Factory (GA) on the EYBL Circuit. He also shot 38% from the field.

Allen will play his senior year of high school at powerhouse Montverde (Fla.) Academy.

Allen talks commitment to Georgetown

“I committed to Georgetown mainly on relationships,” Allen said to On3. “Georgetown called me every single day, came to every single game, and communicated with my family every day. Through my adversity, coach Pat (Ewing) and (Kevin) Nickelberry were there to encourage me and let me know what I’m capable of and that they’re in my corner no matter what. I want to go somewhere where I feel comfortable and play under coaches who I can trust. This is why Georgetown is my choice.”

Current Georgetown assistant Kevin Nickelberry recruited Marvel Allen during his time at LSU. Allen committed to the Tigers in January of earlier this year, before reopening his recruitment after Tigers’ head coach Will Wade was fired. Nickelberry moved on to Georgetown, picking up where he left off and continued to recruit Allen.

“Coach Patrick Ewing played at the highest level and knows what it takes and also has the connections,” Allen said in a previous interview with On3. “I also have a great relationship with coach (Kevin) Nickleberry who recruited me at LSU.”