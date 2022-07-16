Thieves drilling holes in cars to steal gas

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday morning, Dutton Fire Department responded to a hazmat incident at a local business in the 3100 block of 68th Street SE.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a vehicle’s fuel tank had been drilled into and was leaking large amounts of fuel onto the ground.

A facebook post Saturday afternoon from Dutton Fire Department said they have heard of other incidents in the area where thieves are drilling holes into vehicles’ fuel tanks to steal gasoline.

A truck’s gas tank leaks fuel after two holes are drilled in it. (Courtesy: Dutton Fire Department)

Motorists are encouraged to park their vehicles indoors, if possible, or park them in areas where they can be monitored and illuminated by outdoor lighting. Law enforcement should be notified of any suspicious activity.

Dutton firefighters advise anyone experiencing a fuel spill to use “kitty litter or oil soak up on any puddles”.

In case of spills that threaten wildlife, wetlands, or other ecosystems, you can also call 9-1-1.