POLL: What color alternate helmets should the Cardinals adopt?

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The NFL made it possible this season to have alternate helmets. That has led to several teams adopting them. The Atlanta Falcons, whom the Arizona Cardinals face on the road in Week 17, will use an alternate red helmet at some point this season. The Houston Texans recently announced a red alternate helmet.

The Cincinnati Bengals now have a white alternate helmet.

The Cardinals have a white helmet normally.

They have always used a white helmet.

Many fans have wanted to see an announcement for new uniforms. While that doesn’t seem to be coming any time soon, an alternate helmet would be welcome.

The Cardinals have red and white jerseys. They also have a black alternate uniform and a black with red numbers “Color Rush” jersey they wear as well.

With the alternate black jerseys, if the Cardinals were to adopt an alternate helmet, should they go with black or red?

Check out a couple of concepts here.

The Cardinals have not announced an alternate helmet. But which would you want? Vote in the poll:

