The number of NBA players signing extensions off their rookie deals has been on the rise since the 2017 offseason when just five of 30 first-rounders from the 2014 NBA draft found new, pricey agreements. The 2015 draft class only saw five first-rounders get extended in the summer of 2018, but that number doubled in 2019 when 10 of the eligible players signed extensions off their rookie deals. Nine players followed from the 2017 draft class in 2020, before 11 total players from the 2018 draft found extension agreements prior to the 2021-22 season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO